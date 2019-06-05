Mercury is moving into Cancer today, and while Mercury is not in retrograde (luckily), you can still expect some astrological drama. The speediest planet will remain in Cancer until June 26, when it enters Leo.
Cancer, the sign of the Crab, is associated with emotion, guardedness, and being a homebody, while Mercury is the planet of communication. This means we're all going to have to pay a little more attention to our words.
“Mercury in Cancer brings emotion to the forefront of communications,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29.
Cancer is ruled by the moon, so we can expect the quickly-changing phases of the moon to play a role, too. “During this transit, the moon rules the way we communicate,” Stardust says. “This means every 2.5 days, our attitude will shift in relation to the changeable signs of the Moon. Mercury in Cancer 2019 is extra!”
She adds, “Mercury will be running along the North Node of Destiny, allowing us to see the repercussions of our decisions. We will see situations and people clearly — but, in true Cancerian fashion, we may experience anxiety.”
During this time, the way that Mercury lines up with Saturn retrograde, Pluto retrograde, Neptune, and Uranus will "add drama and depth to how we handle our emotions," Stardust explains.
“Our intuition will be high and we will be a bit silent with expressing ourselves, as Mercury in Cancer is repressive,” she adds. So, for the next three weeks, pay attention to your instincts — and try not to let the drama get to you!
