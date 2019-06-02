Robert Pattinson, Former Vampire, Is Your Next Batman

It's official: After rumours that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult were in talks to star in the 2021 movie The Batman, Variety reports that Pattinson has sealed the deal. Pre-production is expected to start this summer.
Original story published below on 17th May.
It's common knowledge that vampires can turn into bats, which is why it clearly makes sense that Warner Bros. has reportedly tapped Robert Pattinson to take over the role of Batman after it was confirmed Ben Affleck was bowing out of the franchise earlier this year. Pattinson launched his career playing vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, and now Variety reports that he is the top choice for the 2021 film, directed by Matt Reeves.
However, Deadline is reporting that fellow British actor Nicholas Hoult is also on the shortlist, meaning the official casting is not a done deal.
Both actors have impressive resumes that make them particularly enticing for the role. Pattinson just starred in High Life, the trippy, space-themed movie from French director Claire Denis, and Hoult recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated The Favourite, and will soon be on screens as Hank McCoy alongside Sophie Turner in Dark Phoenix.
Affleck spoke to Jimmy Kimmel back in February about his decision to leave the franchise.
"I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter but just couldn’t come up with a version," he said. "I couldn’t crack it and so I thought it’s time for someone else to take a shot at it. They got some really good people so I’m excited."
If Robert Pattinson is Batman, does this mean he has to get a giant back tattoo like his predecessor? The first man to get inked with a humongous phoenix wins the role, I say.