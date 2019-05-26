AOC Admits On Instagram She Still Gets Nervous Speaking In Congress

“Congressional hearings are serious,” she wrote. “We question Wall Street CEOs, Secretaries of State, administration officials, key witnesses, etc. I’m a young woman of colour repping the Bronx — people are prone to assuming that I will be not as prepared, intelligent, or good at this. So I not only feel pressure to perform AT everyone else’s level, I feel pressure to EXCEED everyone else at a hearing just to be perceived as operating on a similar plane. As much as people want to deny it. That’s just what it is. The good news is that being held to a higher standard forces you to meet it — so you get used to performing at a higher level.”