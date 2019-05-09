“I was lucky enough to have landed at the TWA Flight Center in the late Nineties,” Ghesquière said in a press release. “It was something I could never forget. This place was forgotten for twenty years, and now has come back to life. It’s like a sanctuary that’s been revived and seeing it enchant anew in a different iteration, as a hotel, is a great pleasure. It’s about rediscovering of an uncommon place that yet is a part of American heritage.”