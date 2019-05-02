Netflix's Knock Down The House documentary gives an in-depth look at New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's rise to political fame, and it shows a bit of the behind-the-scenes of her life as well. Eagle-eyed viewers will spot AOC's boyfriend Riley Roberts in the doc, where he tells her he knows she can do this. (And she did.)
All reports about Roberts indicate that he's nothing but supportive of Ocasio-Cortez's political career. The New York Post reported that Roberts helped collect signatures to put AOC on the New York ballet. He later attended her swearing in ceremony where he can be spotted beaming in the background. (He's the tall guy with the beard.) He told the NYP that the day was "really incredible."
You won't find much about Roberts on her social media channels. She is working for the people, and honestly her private life isn't really their concern; not that her combatants haven't tried to make it their concern. In February, right wing conspiracy theorists claimed that AOC's boyfriend had a government email address and that it must have meant that she had put him on her payroll.
Ocasio-Cortez shot the rumour down on Twitter, explaining that Roberts had the email so he could access her schedule. You know, so he could know what his girlfriend was doing and when. "Congressional spouses get Gcal access all the time," she wrote. "Next time check your facts before you tweet nonsense."
Actually this cal designation is a permission so he can have access to my Google Cal. Congressional spouses get Gcal access all the time.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 15, 2019
Next time check your facts before you tweet nonsense.
In actuality Roberts works in web development, according to an interview AOC gave Vogue. She told the outlet that she met Roberts "in true nerdy fashion" in college at a talk held by the dean of Boston University. The two now live together in the Bronx in a one-bedroom apartment.
Since they've been dating for several years, people in the couple's family have turned their hopes towards marriage for the two. Roberts' mom said in the above New York Post article that a proposal would be "everything grandmothers want to have." And AOC's mom echoed a similar sentiment to the Daily Mail.
"I love him," Blanca Ocasio-Cortez said of Roberts. "He is the most loving, supporting person I've seen. He helped her tremendously during the election. They've been together for four years now, after they reconnected from a college breakup … I hope they get married soon. Although they haven't told me anything about their plans."
It may be natural for family to pry on these matters, but the rest of us should be satisfied with whatever the duo presents publicly. AOC is kind of busy being a boss in congress and helping change the country for the better. If she wants to get married, that's up to her.
Based on her private nature when it comes to posting or talking about Roberts, it seems she's keen to keep the spotlight off of him for now. Considering how much scrutiny comes her way on a daily basis, it totally makes sense that she'd want to protect her loved ones from that. So don't expect any mushy IG posts from her anytime soon. AOC is giving her life to the people of New York (and, frankly, the whole country) right now, and that's what should matter most to all.
