A Guide To Every Eatery In Netflix's Street Food

Today, a new food documentary series called Street Food premieres on Netflix. From the creators behind Chef's Table, this new show takes viewers on a detailed tour of the best street food spots in nine Asian cities. Each episode explores the cities' culture and history through the food locals are eating and sharing.
Street Food highlights several different street food vendors in Bangkok, Thailand; Osaka, Japan; Delhi, India; Yogyakarta, Indonesia; Chiayi, Taiwan; Seoul, South Korea; Singapore; and Cebu City, Philippines. To help keep every last destination straight, we've created a guide to the cooks, their spots, and their signature dishes. We will continue to update our guide with spots as we watch more episodes of Street Food, out today.