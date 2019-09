Despite the fact that Biden just launched his presidential bid, he has long been a frontrunner in the polls and has a broad base of supporters who see him as the one who can take on President Donald Trump in the general election. According to The Atlantic , Biden's team is betting on a middle-of-the-road approach that will differentiate him from at least a dozen of contenders who stand to his left. His biggest rival at the moment is Sen. Bernie Sanders, who currently has support with 15 to 20% of primary voters. The electorate that sits in the centre, however, is ripe for the taking, his team strategises. Biden's long record of public service has been extensively scrutinised, and now that he has officially launched his campaign, more questions are likely to come.