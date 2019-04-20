Michelle Williams & Her Husband Have Reportedly Split

Less than a year after her secret summer wedding, Michelle Williams and musician Phil Elverum have split. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the two amicably separated earlier this year, but reps for the actress did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
When Williams revealed her marriage to Vanity Fair back in July 2018, she told the outlet that she was originally hesitant to say anything because "the Internet's an asshole," but later confirmed her marriage, saying she "never gave up on love."
Williams welcomed her daughter with the late Heath Ledger, Matilda, back in 2005, and spoke about the benefit of her relationship with Elverum on her family.
"I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'" she continued. "Obviously, I've never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."
Neither Williams nor Elverum have spoken publicly about the split, and it's unlikely they will considering the previously private nature of their relationship.
