Yet another major company is throwing its hat into the streaming-service ring, and this time it's Disney. Announced yesterday, Disney+ will launch in America on 12th November, with a view to hit UK devices in the next couple of years (although we're hopeful that we'll have a confirmed date much sooner). The service will include more than 25 original series and 10 original films, documentaries, and specials in its first year, as well as more than 7,500 television episodes and 500 films from Disney, Fox, Pixar, and National Geographic.
On the other side of the pond, they're currently looking at $6.99/month or $69 per year (about £52 annually) for the pleasure, which is nearly half the cost of Netflix's standard streaming plan and Hulu's ad-free streaming plan. (Disney has a 40% stake in Hulu.) So is it worth adding to your rotation? If you're looking for family-focused content, the answer might be yes. (Also, if you grew up watching Disney Channel Original Movies. Because I have excellent news, and it is that they will be on Disney+.)
Disney+ will also include Marvel and Star Wars movies, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, and all the classic Disney oldies like Snow White. And as far as original content, we can expect a National Geographic documentary series called The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a new animated Marvel series, the Phineas and Ferb movie, and a new Toy Story–based project.
This announcement comes just a few weeks after Apple's announcement of its new streaming service, Apple TV+ — which was presented to great fanfare despite its price not even being revealed yet — which will also focus on family and kids' content. Disney+ will be available on mobile, gaming consoles, and smart TVs, and Disney says viewers will be able to download content to view offline as well.
Advertisement