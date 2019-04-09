If there was ever an excuse not to move to a creepy farmhouse in rural Maine, Pet Sematary is it. Itthe tale of Dr. Lewis Creed (Dale Midkiffe) and his family — wife Rachel (Denise Crosby), young daughter Ellie, and toddler Gage (Miko Hughes) — who move from Chicago the small town of Ludlow so he can take up a position at the University of Maine. Soon after moving in, Ellie makes a strange discovery: a burial ground for generations of Ludlow pets, tucked in the forest behind the house. Soon after, her beloved cat, Church, gets hit by one of the trucks constantly zooming down the road. Wanting to spare the little girl the pain of this first brush with death, next-door neighbour Jud Crandall (Fred Gwynne) takes Lewis beyond the Pet Sematary, and into the woods, to an ancient place where local Native American tribes used to bury their dead. Church comes back — but there’s something wrong with him.