Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Got Rainbow Hair Just In Time For Coachella

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage.
Ahead of Coachella weekend, we expected a bevy of celebrities to debut fresh, festival-ready looks — whether that means brand-new highlights or all-over colour. Ava Phillippe, who you can tell just by looking at her is Reese Witherspoon's daughter, has gone and done both, with a full-on rainbow makeover just in time for Ariana Grande's set.
The 19-year-old debuted her look on Instagram today with a selfie (naturally) that showed off new red, orange, yellow, green, and blue highlights that swirl from her roots to her ends. This isn't the first time the young star has experimented with bold colour — she's also been spotted with pink and blue hair in the past.
With hair like this, she's now nearly unrecognisable from her celebrity mom, who's hardly ever really experimented with hair dye, other than when she rocked brunette hair for Walk The Line. The two have often been called twins, but this major change definitely changes that.
While we wait to hear what mom thinks of this new look, we have to say that Phillippe just gave us a lot of festival hair inspiration, while also proving once and for all that rainbow hair really can look incredibly chic.
