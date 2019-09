US Judge Faces Suspension After Asking A Sexual Assault Victim If She Closed Her Legs

In 2016, Russo was overseeing a case where a woman was seeking a restraining order against the father of her child, who she claims raped her and threatened her life . In the transcript from the hearing, Russo began a line of questioning by asking, “Do you know how to stop somebody from having intercourse with you?” According to the transcript, the judge had the woman list out ways to prevent an assault . She suggested attempting to physically harm her assailant, saying no, and running away. When asked if there was anything else she could have done, the woman responded, “That’s all I know.” To which, Russo asked, “Block your body parts? Close your legs? Call the police? Did you do any of those things?”