Reebok Addresses That Beyoncé Rumour About The Lack of Diversity

"She had a meeting at Reebok and they had a whole presentation of everything, potential products, how this could all look," he explained, "and she kinda took a step back and said 'is this the team that would be working on my product'? And somebody said 'yes' and she said 'nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin colour, and where I'm from and what I want to do'. And so she kinda took a step back and left and then, it did not come to terms."