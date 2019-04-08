Just as I was worried I wouldn't have enough songs for my summer 2019 playlist, Beyoncé swooped in to answer my prayers. According to Us Weekly, the singer will be releasing new music this summer — and that's only the half of it. Sources also told the outlet that a documentary is in the works for Netflix "tied to her Coachella 2018 performance."
First thing's first: music. This won't be the new album everyone has been hoping for. Instead, the 37-year-old is apparently releasing a “couple of new tracks [for] a deluxe album filled with old songs," a source told the outlet. Further details are sparse, as reps for the singer and Netflix did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
As for the Netflix documentary, the streaming platform has been dropping their own clues on social media confirming the rumours about being able to re-live the singer's unforgettable 2018 Coachella performance - the one that broadcasted live on YouTube to a record-breaking 498,000 people. Classic record breaking Beyoncé, eh?
First came the Instagram post, which alluded to what the new Beyoncé documentary might be called...
Then came the trailer, confirming that "Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé" is the title to have at the forefront of your mind when you click onto Netflix on Wednesday 17th April. Described as an "intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance", we can expect the doc to reveal "the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement" that we all bore witness to last year.
The trailer gives us a sneak peak of footage we didn't get to see the first time around - we're talking rehearsals and backstage videos from the game-changing celebration of black excellence - and features moving narration by the late poet and activist, Maya Angelou. Take some time to watch (and rewatch) the trailer below and bask in the mere concept of how incredible this new film is going to be.
Between the documentary and suspected new music, these are all VERY welcome developments, especially since Beyoncé hasn't released solo music since her 2016 visual album Lemonade. In 2018, she worked heavily with husband Jay-Z, touring together for On The Run II and releasing their joint album, Everything Is Love.
Rumours of the singer's solo return have been plagued by conspiracy theories and fake leaks, including a track list that appeared on Spotify promising collaborations with SZA, Rihanna, and her own children. This has understandably made some people extra impatient for new work:
Sis, we been knew. Give us a date and go. pic.twitter.com/8BJCKvfnNZ— ??????? ????? (@TALLCHIHUAHUA) April 3, 2019
At least, finally, we have some new material on the horizon. Mark your calendars and ready all of your social media accounts because Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé is going to go off.
This story has been updated throughout.
