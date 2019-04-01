If you watched A Quiet Place all the way through instead of, I don’t know, running out of the cinema grateful you could scream at the horror without a monster attacking, you know that writer-director John Krasinski’s character will not be back for the sequel. Krasinski has, however, found a new leading man to star in the film opposite his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, but will this new character be friend or foe?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy has joined the cast of the A Quiet Place sequel as a "man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit."
Advertisement
It makes sense that Murphy’s character would want to team up with this group. After Blunt’s character Evelyn gave birth to her baby as quietly as possible, the family realised that daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) could use the loud screech of her hearing aid to ward off the monsters. The family now has one advantage against the monsters who swarm sound — though it's hard to say exactly how well they will all fare with the sequel.
That hearing aid has to run out of battery at some point, right?
As for Murphy, he could be a new love interest for Blunt's character — or, he could be her worst nightmare. As we know from Bird Box — a film about monsters who cause death if they are merely seen — strangers can often bring about destruction.
"Most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain,” Krasinski explained to Deadline,“[and] you take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup."
The world of A Quiet Place won't change any time soon. Where Murphy fits into it is the real mystery moving forward.
Advertisement