The scissor-wielding doppelgangers at the center of Us may be the scariest thing about the movie, but twin teenagers Lindsey and Becca (the onscreen daughters of Elisabeth Moss' character Kitty) are a pretty close second. After all, a high school student judging you for your hair, clothes, and beach habits is quite the nightmare for director Jordan Peele to conjure up.
While Lindsey and Becca may be anything but friendly in the movie, it turns out that the young women who portray them have a long history with our favourite "friends." Real-life twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon portrayed Emma, baby of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green, on the iconic NBC sitcom.
Warning: Some mild spoilers for Us ahead.
Us marks Noelle and Cali's first big screen role, though both have appeared in several shorts. According to IMDb, Noelle will appear in an upcoming feature film titled Ham on Rye in 2019.
In a 2015 interview with Bustle, their mother Gretchen Carpenter explained that acting happened "organically" for the girls, who are now 16.
"Our girls go to a normal school, and they go on auditions once in a while, but we don't make it our top priority," Carpenter told the outlet.
Still, Peele clearly saw something in the twins, who have several jaw-dropping moments as the alter-egos of angsty teens Lindsey and Becca.
As gymnastically-inclined doppelgangers Nix and Io, "[the twins] have a couple of scenes where they really steal the show," Peele teased to InStyle.
If these two scared you with their surly expressions in the beginning of the movie...well, you'll be downright shaking by their final scene. Let's just call Us "The One With All The Screaming."
