The warmth is contagious this week as we inch closer to spring. A waxing moon in Leo occupies the day, putting us in a mood to entertain each other. So what do we do? Throw an impromptu get-together on Sunday and bring out the games! Everyone wants to be seen, so let's share the spotlight together.
The moon leaves Leo at 11.18am on Monday and begins a void-of-course period that lasts until 9.41pm. It might feel like unproductive time, but don't get down on yourself if you wanted to make some significant moves. Wednesday heralds Aries season and the first day of spring. We're inspired to begin changing ourselves as the world changes with us. Meanwhile, a Mars-Pluto trine inspires the desire for less talk and more action. And Mercury, who is still in retrograde, forms sextile with Saturn, the astrological taskmaster. This movement wants to point us in the right direction but needs help getting the facts straight. So you’ll want to move slowly and with clear intention.
Towards the middle of this week, we're collectively drawn to share ideas with each other as the moon becomes full in Libra. Venus, our planet of charm and beauty speeds through Aquarius this week, helping us to experiment with fashion, style and aesthetics. On Thursday, she is sextile with Jupiter, offering us serendipitous opportunities. On the same day, she squares with feisty Mars, so you might want to watch your reactions during this period.
