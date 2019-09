Kombucha, Ear Seeds, & B12 Shots: Inside Goop's NYC Wellness Summit

But for many women in Goop's demographic, the Goop lifestyle — including the food, the spiritual stuff, and the physical ticket to attend an event like In Goop Health — is simply out of reach from a financial or logistical perspective. (Tickets for the day cost $1,000 (£750) and entire weekend will set you back $4,500 (£3,375).) You can buy all of the products on Goop’s site, but you still can't be GP, and deep down, I believe that GP knows this. At the first panel, Paltrow joked, "Don't worry, there's no acid in your gift bag," in reference to a controversial interview last week where she said psychedelics are the new health trend . On Saturday Night Live the night of the summit, Paltrow appeared on "Weekend Update," spoofing a Goop employee who couldn't remember the names of all of the quirky products that she sells on her site. At least she's owning her shortcomings, which takes a sort of humility that the Fyre Festival crew would never possess.