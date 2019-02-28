Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" performance will go down in Oscar history — even though the immediate aftermath of the duet has been overshadowed by social media rumours. In their reprise of their A Star Is Born Roles, Gaga and Cooper had people thinking they were actually a couple — despite the fact that Cooper shares a daughter with partner Irina Shayk. The speculation, which ranged from Instagram stalking to comments from Cooper's ex, got so out of control that Gaga had to address it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday evening. Luckily, her response pretty much closed the book.
"I know [the performance] caused this big controversy because you had such a connection with Bradley that instantly...people started saying, 'Oh, they must be in love,'" Kimmel told the star before being met with the mother of all eye rolls.
After calling social media the "toilet" of the internet, Gaga put any rumour-mongers in their place.
“People saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see," Gaga explained, reminding fans that "Shallow" is a love song and in the movie they played (emphasis on played) two characters in love.
Every single one of those GIF-able moments from the Oscars performance was planned by Cooper, and the two were simply reprising the roles that audiences loved so much.
“I’m an artist, and I guess we did a good job," Gaga continued. "Fooled ya!"
