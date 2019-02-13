Victoria Beckham Is Launching A Posh-Curated Beauty & Wellness Brand

It's easy to see how Victoria Beckham — in her perfectly tailored, sage cashmere turtleneck tucked into a patent leather midi-skirt and topped with oversized tortoiseshell sunnies — has sold herself as a luxe fashion brand. But the former Spice Girl surprised us all last year when she collaborated with Shaq and Reebok on a line of chill gym sneakers, showing us that she has a more relatable, not-so-posh side. And in 2019, Beckham is branching out again by translating her label from rich women's closets into bathroom vanities everywhere.
According to Beckham's most recent Instagram post — a mirror selfie video that is low budget, yet inherently highbrow in aesthetic — the VB brand is soon to launch into all things beauty: skin care (which she's teased before), makeup, fragrance, and wellness (because, why not?).
"So excited to announce that I will be launching Victoria Beckham Beauty later this year," Beckham captioned her Instagram post, with her new hashtag, #VBBeauty, etched across the mirror in nude lipstick.
Though Beckham has yet to release a full product line (or any inkling of what it will cost), Beckham told British Vogue that the brand will be comprised of curated beauty essentials with recommendations from a variety of women.
“I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skin care, fragrance, and wellness that I feel I need in my own life,” Beckham said in a statement to the outlet. “Just like I spend so much time in the fitting room getting to know what my customers want to wear, I’m going to be asking women to tell me which products they want me to develop for them in the beauty and wellness arenas. It’s important for me to know what they want.”
British Vogue says Victoria Beckham Beauty will officially launch in late 2019. So, while it seems the beauty brand is still in its beta phase, you can leave a comment on the Instagram announcement telling VB what you want — what you really, really want.
