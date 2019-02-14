The FBI Is Reportedly Interviewing Ryan Adams' Accuser

In one message reportedly reviewed by the New York Times, Adams wrote: "If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley lol." The artist has denied these allegations through his lawyer, claiming that online interactions with fans have never been "related to anything outside of music." Pertaining specifically to Ava's accusations, Adams' lawyer told the New York Times that the singer "unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage"