The FBI Is Reportedly Interviewing Ryan Adams' Accuser

Moore, who was married to Adams from 2009 to 2016 , claimed that his controlling behaviour — he told her she wasn't a "real musician" and refused to release the songs they wrote together — halted her music career, which has been virtually dormant since the release of her sixth album in 2009. The This Is Us star told the New York Times that she came to consider some of the ways in which Adams "lashed out" during their marriage as "psychologically abusive." Adams' lawyer responded that Moore's claims were "completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship." Moore has previously spoken out about what she called an "unhealthy" marriage to Adams.