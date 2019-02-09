Etsy's Top Wedding Trends For 2019 Are In

According to those in the know, wedding planning season is approaching as couples who get engaged around Valentine's Day begin thinking about their spring, summer and autumn events.
Helpfully, the Etsy team have put together a list of wedding trends based on searches they've seen during the last three months. They predict that "2019 weddings will be thoughtful expressions of couples’ individualism in truly unforgettable ways" ranging from laser-cut wedding menus to bridal gowns with statement sleeves.
Dried flowers and vintage candlesticks are two other simple and relatively inexpensive ways couples are making sure their wedding day doesn't feel generic.
Ahead, check out Etsy's top seven wedding trends for 2019.