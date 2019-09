In June of 2018, after scrutiny of Allen's past reached a peak, Amazon reportedly attempted to reverse its distribution agreements with Allen. The lawsuit claims that Amazon had four deals with Allen, all of which were for films. The lawsuit continues, "Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year-old, baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen — and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract." When the streaming company did terminate the contract, Allen and his camp sought answers, to which the company allegedly gave a "vague statement" about "renewed allegations against Mr. Allen." That is possibly a reference to the renewed discussion in the allegation that Allen sexually assaulted Dylan Farrow in 1992