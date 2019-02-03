I Went In Search Of My Biological Mum & Found Her. This Is What Happened Next…

It was a long process tracking Angie down. After an initial email to the HFEA to say I wanted to find out about my donor, everything had to be done by letter. You have to fill out loads of forms, send off your passport and convince them you're sure you want to find out. I was also offered counselling. It was a lot. My boyfriend and I were on a road trip around England when a letter arrived containing her contact details. My dad sent me a picture of it. It was surreal and overwhelming as so much had been building up for that moment, and it was a relief to finally have it. I typed in her name on Facebook and the first time I saw her face was really weird. She looks a lot like me – I think I look more like her than my dad.