Part III: Born (Again) Identity

Back in New York City, I began therapy, and learned that it's entirely possible to mourn the loss of your identity. After the shock came the denial, during which I retreated to a familiar behaviour I learned directly from my father: avoidance, pretending everything is okay so that the world will (you hope) only see you how you want to be seen. That's the thing about identity — for so long, I thought it was something you are born into; that your identity chooses you. I didn't realise how much you choose it. Identity manifests itself in ways you aren't even aware of, and at the end of the day, how you let it define you is a choice.