Women Are Ruling Sundance & Refinery29 Has All The Details

Sundance Institute also highlighted its efforts in equaling the playing field for indie filmmakers and the critics who influence their audiences. According to Putnam, as of 2019, women represent 40% of accredited press at the festival, the result of a concerted effort to broaden perspective and voices in coverage. This year, Sundance boasts an overall competitive slate of programming, 53% of which is directed by women, in stark contrast to sister festivals, some of which — like the Venice Film Festival in September — showcased only one woman director in the competition.