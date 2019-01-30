Jessica Williams Returned To Sundance To Deliver A Rousing Call To The Industry

“But… you know what? [I said] if I do come here... I am going to speak to that, because I was here a couple of years ago… and I was at a luncheon, and they were trying to talk about diversity, and I tried to bring up issues that particularly affected people of colour, about how if you’re a person of colour, and specifically a trans person of colour, you are at higher risk in this country, period. What I was met with was this idea of white feminism — and I’m not talking about being white and feminist, I’m talking about it as an ideology. You can be any race and have this idea of white feminism. The idea was that, because everyone struggled — which I acknowledge is true — that we cannot help or promote or help or value or acknowledge even where we are in this country."