Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Shared Her Entire Skin & Makeup Routine

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, politician by day and beauty influencer by night, is back at it again with her after-hours makeup lessons. Just two weeks after showing us that press-on nails are worthy of making a comeback, the congresswoman is proving that self care should always be a priority, even when you're busy fighting a government shutdown debacle and standing up for the future of journalism.
Last night, Ocasio-Cortez filmed herself in her cosy pyjamas sharing her thoughts on mental health and fashion before turning the conversation over to skin care. In response to one follower asking the politician how she keeps her complexion clear under all that stress, AOC revealed that skin care is actually a hobby for her and that she loves the "science of it." But her answer didn't stop there. Ocasio-Cortez also shared that she avoids full-coverage foundations and sticks to lighter alternative like tinted moisturisers and BB creams. She finished off her delightfully thorough reply by revealing that she has a multi-step skin-care routine. "I do indulge on this a little," she added.
Advertisement
Because the Internet (including us) couldn't be left with that cliffhanger, they demanded to know more. And to everyone's surprise, the politician dropped her extensive skin-care and makeup routine to her Instagram Stories late into the evening. While she did avoid naming exact brands (so it didn't "seem too product-placementy") Ocasio-Cortez went through every single step, starting with double cleansing. "If you wear makeup - esp foundation - you should double cleanse," she advised. "We've all slept in makeup... wipes are a really good place to start if this is a bad habit." Next, she applies an alcohol-free toner that "should feel like water," and then goes in with a Vitamin C or retinol serum. She finishes with moisturiser, stressing that it's important to find the best one for your skin type. "It's like finding jeans that fit," she wrote. She also talked about the importance of sunscreen, admitting she doesn't always do the best job. "I've been bad about it lately and I can see the difference," she says.
By that point, the beauty tutorial was only halfway through. Moving on to makeup, Ocasio-Cortez says she tries to keep it simple — emphasis on tries. Listing the products, her daily routine includes tinted moisturiser, concealer, mascara, blush, stick highlighter, brow gel, and lip colour. For "fancier days," she'll add powder, contour, eyeliner, and eyeshadow. But keeping it real, as always, she added that sometimes she goes barefaced — zero f's given. "I also straight up don't wear makeup some days and everyone just has to deal with it," she wrote. And if you're still trying to figure out how to master false eyelashes, AOC is right there with you. "Bless y'all that can do that. I'm gonna poke my eye out one of these days," she confesses.
Now, that we've gotten a skin-care, makeup, and nail rundown from the congresswoman, we can only hope to get her hair routine next — and maybe an eyelash tutorial once she nails it. Because with all that's going wrong in the world, beauty tutorials from Ocasio-Cortez feel so, so right.
Advertisement