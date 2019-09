Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Shared Her Entire Skin & Makeup Routine

Because the Internet (including us) couldn't be left with that cliffhanger, they demanded to know more. And to everyone's surprise, the politician dropped her extensive skin-care and makeup routine to her Instagram Stories late into the evening. While she did avoid naming exact brands (so it didn't "seem too product-placementy") Ocasio-Cortez went through every single step, starting with double cleansing . "If you wear makeup - esp foundation - you should double cleanse," she advised. "We've all slept in makeup... wipes are a really good place to start if this is a bad habit." Next, she applies an alcohol-free toner that "should feel like water," and then goes in with a Vitamin C or retinol serum. She finishes with moisturiser , stressing that it's important to find the best one for your skin type. "It's like finding jeans that fit," she wrote. She also talked about the importance of sunscreen, admitting she doesn't always do the best job. "I've been bad about it lately and I can see the difference," she says.