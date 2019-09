Actors & Film Studios Are Finally Committing To Work With More Women Directors

The idea for the initiative was born out of cold, hard stats: from 2007-2018, just 4% of the directors of the 1200 top grossing films were women, according to the Inclusionists. And even when women are employed in high-profile film projects, they are often excluded during awards season. Case in point: only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director at the Oscars in the ceremony’s entire 90-year history.