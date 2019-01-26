The Michael Jackson Documentary Is Already Stirring Up Emotional Responses Out Of Sundance

On a 10-min break halfway through Sundance’s 4-hour Michael Jackson child sex abuse documentary. Whatever you thought you knew or were aware of, the content of this is more disturbing than you could imagine. And again, we’re only halfway through.— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) January 25, 2019
Feel sick to my stomach after watching Part 1 of #LeavingNeverland doc. Michael Jackson witnesses/sex abuse victims coming off very credible. It’s so sexually explicit that counselors are in the lobby. #SundanceFilmFestival2019— Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) January 25, 2019
LEAVING NEVERLAND (PART 1): Shocking, vivid, detailed, disturbing, lengthly accounts of *alleged* sexual abuse by pop superstar #MichaelJackson on underage minors — 2 of them now grown up & interviewed extensively. Similar seductive patterns w/ both families. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/vakXMTjbTR— Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) January 25, 2019