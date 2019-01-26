Mother Of Murder Victim James Bulger Speaks Out Against Oscar-Nominated Short Film

"[Detainment] is entirely factual with no embellishments whatsoever. It was never intended to bring any further anguish to the family of James Bulger, but rather to examine why children commit serious crimes," the statement reads. In his apology, Lambe writes, "I have enormous sympathy for the Bulger family and I am extremely sorry for any upset the film may have caused them. With hindsight, I am sorry I did not make Mrs. Fergus aware of the film. I would be happy to meet with her privately now to make that apology in person, to explain our reasons for making the film and offer my heartfelt reassurance that I never intended any disrespect by not consulting her."