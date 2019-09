Vanity Fair's Hollywood Cover Is The Best It's Been In Years & Here's Why

The nominees for Best Director at the Oscars alone should tell you Hollywood still has a long way to go in terms of diversity, but Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue cover proves that at least some strides are being made. The spread, which features all of 2018's top movie stars (Chadwick Boseman, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Nicholas Hoult, Yalitza Aparicio, Rami Malek, Regina King, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Tessa Thompson, and Henry Golding) is the magazine's most diverse yet, featuring, as Jezebel points out , a majority of actors of colour for the first time in 25 years.