Ariana Grande Dropped A Tracklist For Her New Album & It's Cryptic

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande's critically-acclaimed Sweetener only dropped in August of 2018, but now, she's saying "thank u, next." The "Breathin'" singer's upcoming album will explode into the world 8th February 2019, leaving fans to wonder what tea Grande will spill about her personal life. Now, the album's tracklist is here, and it's making some fans think the songstress is ready to tell all.
Which — well, of course she is. This is the woman who wrote a Sweetener love letter to her now-ex fiancé with his name, Pete Davidson, right there in the title. And her new album isn't messing around: Its titular single "thank u, next" name drops nearly all of her famous exes. What more could the new album tease?
Possibly plenty. On Tuesday night, Grande shared the tracklist on Instagram. The songs are:
"imagine"
"needy"
"NASA"
"bloodline"
"fake smile"
"bad idea"
"make up"
"ghostin"
"in my head"
"7 rings"
"thank u next"
"breakup with your girlfriend, i'm bored"
feb 8

Fans immediately analysed the new list — particularly the concluding song, "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored." Given that Grande and her most recent ex, Davidson, had a whirlwind romance, some fans assumed that this track is about encouraging him to end things with the last woman he dated. (For the record, both Davidson and Grande were seemingly single when they went public with their romance, so there's no indication that the singer did anything of the kind, or even could have.)
I have a different theory. Let's think about the tracks we already have heard from this album. "Imagine" is a song about a relationship she wants to live in, even though it seems inevitable that it won't work out. It's the first song on the album. Then there is "7 rings," a song about celebrating one's self (and wealth), which comes right before "thank u, next," a track about thanking her exes for all that they've taught her. The trajectory of the album reads like a story, about a girl who found herself after a relationship's end and found appreciation for her exes.
Since "breakup with your girlfriend, i'm bored" is the final track on the album, maybe it's not about any of her ex-boyfriends: Maybe, instead, this song is about her next hookup, and wanting to find someone to quell her "boredom."
Which is not to say that the rest of the album is devoid of any Davidson references. E! Online pointed out that the song "NASA" could refer to a sweatshirt that the Saturday Night Live star wore during one of the pair's first big public outings, to the MTV Video Music Awards.
As for what story Grande wants to tell with thank u, next? Well, guess we'll have to wait until 8th February to find out.
