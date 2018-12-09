Ariana Grande Hid A Major Easter Egg In “Pete Davidson”

Ariana Grande, 2018’s queen of pop music, is known for putting hidden messages and details in her songs and music videos for her listeners to discover. If it weren’t for one fan, we might have completely missed this major Easter egg in the song “Pete Davidson.”
When a fan went to look up the chords for the song online, she found that even one of the most foundational part of the song was a hidden note...or, rather, notes. Most pop songs are a series of three or four chords played in varying order. Sometimes they are even simpler, as is the case with Grande’s song about her ex-fiancé, and are the same few chords played over and over in a loop. To play “Pete Davidson,” you play the chords B, A, and E. That’s right, Grande wrote an entire song about her former bae using chords that spell bae.
“I was looking up Ariana Grande guitar chords (I don’t have a guitar) and discovered the chords to “Pete Davidson” are just BAE over and over and I can’t believe I just wrote the Da Vinci Code,” the fan and super-sleuth tweeted.
I was looking up Ariana Grande guitar chords (I don’t have a guitar) and discovered the chords to “Pete Davidson” are just BAE over and over and I can’t believe I just wrote the Da Vinci Code pic.twitter.com/L48k3V7o5i— Grace Barry (@gracelbarry) December 6, 2018
Grande is no stranger to hidden messages in her music. The last song on her album Sweetener, called “Get Well Soon,” features a moment of silence at the end, bringing the song's length to exactly 5:22, the date of the Manchester attack which injured more than 500 people during her concert. She also has a penchant for hidden imagery in her music videos. She hid new track names on the departures board at a train station in the background of her “Breathin” music video. While the messages to her exes in the Burn Book in the “Thank U Next” music video might have been the main focus, Grande also threw shade at Donald Trump in the music video with a shot of another book.
While we can all agree that Grande has reigned over pop this past year, we might have to crown her with another title – queen of the Easter eggs.
