Lanvin Finds (Yet) Another Creative Director

For those who've watched Lanvin's every move since longstanding creative director and beloved industry veteran Alber Elbaz left the house , we couldn't help but feel like we'd heard this before. In 2017, for example, self-proclaimed "e-couturier" Olivier Lapidus was appointed to the same position, following Bouchra Jarrar, and vowed to drag the oldest French fashion house into the digital era . Lapidus joined the company following one of the biggest sales slumps in its 130-year history, a 23% decline , with its profits falling approximately £99 million in just four years. After rumours circulated that Lapidus was out to transform Lanvin into the "French Michael Kors," he left the company after just two seasons.