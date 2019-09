The Academy Just Righted A 30-Year-Old Wrong & This Clip Proves It

Prior to the release of BlackKklansman , Lee was only previously nominated for two Academy Awards: One in 1990, for the Best Original Screenplay for Do The Right thing, and another for his 1998 documentary feature 4 Little Girls. While Do The Right Thing — an exploration of prejudice and racism within a diverse New York City neighbourhood — did earn a Best Supporting Actor nod for Danny Aiello, the Best Picture and Best Director snub were questioned by many at the time