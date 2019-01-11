Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Frank Ocean's Skin-Care Routine

The 31-year-old, who looks like he's ageing backwards, also took the opportunity to school men on the value of practicing good skin care. "I feel like men just go to sleep," he says. "They may wash their face or they don’t even bother — they go to sleep with the day face on. You really need to do a gentle wash and put a night moisturiser on. You can’t have the retinol in your creams in the day because it makes you more sun-sensitive, so you wanna throw that on at night." Preach, Frank.