Donald Trump & The Kardashian Wests Had A Self-Congratulatory Week On Twitter

Kanye West wasted no time reminding everyone of his political affiliations in 2019 as he spent New Year’s Day posting a series of tweets about mind control, changing the world, and his unwavering support of President Donald Trump. This string of tweets started a chain reaction of West, Trump, and Kim Kardashian West congratulating each other for their ability to work together.
“Trump all day,” West tweeted followed by another tweet of three dragon emojis, probably referring to a previous comment West made about he and Trump having “big dragon energy.”
“Just so in 2019 you know where I stand,” West wrote (reader, no one was on the fence about it). In another tweet, he claimed that going forward, he planned to perform wearing his Make America Great Again hat.
Advertisement
“Thank you Kanye West for your nice words,” tweeted Trump this weekend. In the same tweet, Trump referenced a new piece of bipartisan legislation that was signed into law last month, the First Step Act. The act is an attempt to reduce the tendency to reoffend by easing mandatory minimum sentences, increasing "good time credits" for inmates, and banning restraints on pregnant prisoners, reports Time.
Both West and Kardashian have met with the president multiple times to support the step toward systematic reform.
Thank you to Kanye West for your nice words. Criminal Justice Reform is now law - passed in a very bipartisan way!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019
After it was announced that Matthew Charles would be one of the first people to be released under the First Step Act, Kardashian expressed her gratitude for Trump.
Just got word that Matthew Charles will be coming home within 24 hours. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for signing the 1st step act. This is what true bipartisanship can accomplish. https://t.co/9EnwDSksfw— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2019
Though Kardashian claims to not support Trump’s politics, her ability to access the president – one celebrity to another – has not been lost on her, as she uses that time to address unfair sentencing of nonviolent offenses. She has been clear to separate meeting with him as a sign of supporting his politics. “I might not agree with the policies, but I stay focused on this subject. For me, it wasn’t about politics. It was really about people,” she said in an interview with Busy Phillips on Busy Tonight.
“Thank you @realDonaldTrump for signing the 1st step act. This is what true bipartisanship can accomplish,” she tweeted last week.
Advertisement