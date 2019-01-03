2019 has officially arrived. With it comes a host of lofty, well-intentioned goals and resolutions. A sampling of mine: This is the year I finally learn another language; the year I become a morning person; the year I quit smoking for good.
If your 2019 resolution happens to be "read more books," then you're in luck – these January debuts will keep you occupied and entranced until next month's batch. There's something for everyone. Historical fiction that immerses you into another world while simultaneously telling you something about your own (see: Paragon Hotel's 1920s Portland, To Keep the Sun Alive's Iranian revolution). Thrillers with wild premises. Fables, feminist dystopias, Pride and Prejudice retellings. Essentially, a ton of good books.
Here are the books of January 2019 to add to your cart.