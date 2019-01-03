Let this mantra serve as your guiding light this year — whether it’s something you repeat every morning, write on your mirror, or keep stored in your phone’s Notes app for those times you need it most. It'll be your first line of defence when tackling that 2 a.m. "u up" text from your ex or your boss' bad attitude about that project you slaved over. This year, you're becoming the person who’s big enough, brave enough, and loving enough to wield the power positive change requires. Now go ahead and get what you want.