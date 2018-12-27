Video Evidence Of A Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Exists, Authorities Allege

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter claims that video evidence of Kevin Spacey sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man exists.
The alleged assault is reportedly the same one which Spacey is currently facing one charge for. The alleged crime occurred at a Nantucket bar in 2016, where the survivor was working as a busboy. Per THR, who reportedly obtained a criminal complaint detailing the alleged assault, Spacey bought the unidentified 18-year-old drinks, made sexually suggestive comments, and tried to take him home. After the restaurant worker was allegedly intoxicated, Spacey allegedly pulled down the survivor’s pants, and groped him.
The interaction was reportedly filmed via Snapchat by the alleged survivor and sent to his girlfriend.
One of Spacey’s attorneys, Alan Jackson, claimed during a December 20 hearing that the video does not actually show an assault taking place.
This accusation is just one of many made against Spacey in the wake of Rent actor Anthony Rapp coming forward to Buzzfeed News in October 2017 to allege that the American Beauty actor made sexual advances toward him when Rapp was just 14. Since, The Guardian reported that over 20 complaints of inappropriate behavior by Spacey were made between 2004 and 2015 at London's Old Vic theater, where Spacey acted as artistic director. He faces additional allegations of sexual misconduct from people in Los Angeles and the UK, where the actor has previously worked.
Spacey has denied the accusations. On December 24, he posted a bizarre video of himself as his deceased House of Cards character Frank Underwood, which seemingly alluded to Spacey's real-life sexual misconduct allegations.
"You wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you?", Spacey asks in the video, as Frank. "You wouldn't rush to judgment without facts."
Refinery29 has reached out to Spacey for comment.
