View this post on Instagram

Me & Hugh at the French premiere of Love Actually... We were staying at the Ritz and we were treated like royalty - Even our dressing gowns and slippers had our names beautifully embroidered on them. The cast had a wonderful dinner in Paris after the film was shown and we all talked and laughed into the wee small hours... I felt like I was living in a fairytale. #loveactually #film #frenchpremiere #christmas ❤️