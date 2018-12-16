The Meaning Of 2019, According To A Numerologist

We're barreling ever closer toward 2019 whether we like it or not — and for every person who views the new year as a clean slate and a venture into the unknown, there's another who'd rather know what the next 12 months may hold in store ahead of time. For the sake of the latter group, we're taking a look at the year 2019 from a numerological perspective.
If you aren't already familiar with numerology, it's simply the study of the spiritual significance of numbers. A numerologist may glean meaning from the numbers they encounter in their everyday lives or from their birthdate, but they can also infer the overall tone of an entire year using their craft.
Every year has a corresponding single-digit number known as the Universal Year number. You can find any year's Universal Year number by "reducing" the digits of the year, or adding them together until you're left with one single number. Next year will be a three Universal Year, because 2+0+1+9 = 12, and 1+2 = 3.
In a blog post on her personal site, numerologist Felicia Bender writes that this Universal Year is usually defined by its heightened emotions. Three Universal Years can encourage us to express our feelings more openly, think more creatively, and seek our personal truth with greater fervour. But, Bender is quick to add, those effects can have their downsides.
Three Universal Years can, indeed, inspire us to be more honest and seek to solve old problems from new angles, but in the process of acting so openly, we could very easily end up overwhelmed by our own emotions. The challenge that comes along with this type of year, Bender writes, is to prepare not only to experience heightened feelings of insecurity, self-doubt and general negativity, but to work through those emotions, too. Don't shut yourself off from feeling difficult things, but don't get hung up on them, either. This can be a very productive year if you maintain a sense of focus and clear lines of communication.
Or, as Bender puts it: "The universal energy for 2019 invites us into the sandbox, onto the stage, and into the spotlight, and reminds us to play, to laugh, to find lightness in the shadows and to shine our light into the dark crevices in order to bring creative solutions to the global table."
Although we'll feel the number three's influence as soon as 2019 starts, Bender tells Refinery29 that the transition from 2018, a two Universal Year to a three Universal Year could be a tad "bumpy."
"While events in 2018 encouraged us to use our creativity, intuition, and innovative ideas for the benefit of humanity as a whole, it also demanded a slower internal pace," she explains. You likely treaded very lightly, spent time reflecting on your inner self, and dealt with your share of stops and starts this year. By contrast, 2019 will be imbued with a bolder energy and a greater desire to get things done. There's no guarantee that progress will come any faster than it did last year, but don't stress. "The Universal three energy offers an abundance of problem-solving energy," Bender adds. We're feeling a little more motivated already.
