You'll be able to taste the collective excitement on Monday, thanks to a Mars-Pluto sextile. The planet of action will work with the planet of renewal to help us accomplish our short-term goals. The timing couldn't be better, as everyone's starting to pack up for Christmas. Dot your i’s and cross your t’s before you plan on getting cosy!
The moon is waxing all week, helping us prepare for the rewards to come when she’s full. From Sunday to early Tuesday she lights up Aries, igniting our desires for action. The moon then moves into Taurus from Tuesday until Wednesday night, reinforcing our passions with a strong work ethic. On Thursday morning, she waxes in Gemini, the sign of dynamic communication, until Saturday morning. After a brief void-of-course period, she will wax to fullness in Cancer.
On Thursday, the sun will form a trine with Uranus retrograde, helping us to create change from lessons learned. On Saturday, the sun bids farewell to adventurous Sagittarius and moves into hardworking Capricorn. On the same day, Mercury and Jupiter conjoin to help us put words to our gratitude. Venus will trine with Neptune on Friday as well, creating a high-energy mood around beauty and our dreams.
