The Astrological Fog Will Clear When Neptune’s Retrograde Ends

On the other hand, if you were enjoying the heightened sense of creativity and intuition that came with Neptune retrograde, Saturday may be a bit of a bummer. You can ease into the transition, however, by keeping a journal or record of what this Neptunian retrograde brought you. If you had a breakthrough at work, continue to work with that sense of motivation. If inspiration struck for a passion project, make sure you write down your entire vision now. You can still bring your brilliant ideas to fruition now, even if they don't spring forth fully formed from your imagination.