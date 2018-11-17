Why 'Monopoly For Millennials' Is Being Savaged By Twitter

For many of us, Monopoly is a board game synonymous with childhood holidays. Stuffed full of Christmas lunch, games could drag on for hours, with one family member always seeming to sneak a few notes from the banker on the sly. If this player was you, own it – we won't judge.
But a new version of the game supposedly aimed at millennials doesn't quite conjure the same warm and fuzzy vibes. "Forget real estate," Monopoly for Millennials says on its box, "You can't afford it anyway." Um, thanks?
So instead of challenging us to accumulate property like traditional Monopoly, the millennial edition encourages players to collect as many experiences as possible. These include going to a meditation retreat, crashing on a friend’s sofa and dining at a vegan bistro.
Players can choose to navigate the board not as an iron or top hat, but as a hashtag or crying emoji.
On the back of the box, the game's mascot Rich Uncle Pennybags is shown taking a selfie while holding a takeaway coffee – one of the reasons we can't afford flat deposits, obviously – and listening to music on his earphones.
On Twitter, the response to the game hasn't exactly been enthusiastic.
I swear millennial monopoly is the most condescending game ever created. We’re broke, it’s not our fault, leave us alone smh @Hasbro pic.twitter.com/5vdmRQJOOv— Morgan (@morganlizzie95) November 14, 2018
so... the boomers ruin the economy for millennials, then mock the resulting hardships they've incurred. remind me which generation is more entitled ?. way to go, @Hasbro . https://t.co/WdyNpQfM8n via @theavclub— Angie Ocasek (@Asarmie6) November 15, 2018
Next, Monopoly for Baby Boomers: where you buy property for below value price, only people of color go to jail, and when you pass “Go” you get to complain about Millennials!!! pic.twitter.com/Nb8vSl79AW— Jon (@jknit135) November 12, 2018
As a millennial who loved playing Monopoly, I'm disappointed @Hasbro made this garbage. A game that profits off the backs of millennials while simultaneously mocking them? Must have been a Baby Boomer in charge of making it. https://t.co/8I3DGarLGx— Mike Bowers (@THEMikeBowers) November 13, 2018
A new board game from @Hasbro -- Monopoly for Millennials. What do you think of it? #SocialSip— Amanda Peterson (@_AmandaPeterson) November 14, 2018
Here's more info: https://t.co/e6veqOFr1G
I think it's pretty offensive and uses stereotypes to make fun of millennials but I am a millennial so I'm probably too close to the issue. pic.twitter.com/0FIqmEEr4k
So Monopoly for Millennials seemed like a good idea, but the more I read about it the more I find it offensive and stereotypical. You can’t buy property in the game because ‘You Can’t Afford it Anyway’ #WakeUp11https://t.co/EmrZPpyEcI— Juliana Valencia (@NewsJValencia) November 14, 2018
Millennial Monopoly is really just an un-funny joke.— Senstaku (@johnabates) November 17, 2018
Primarily in that it's just restating things people say about Millennials but attaching it to a board game. It's the definition of a lazy joke.
There’s a new monopoly game for millennials but you don’t buy property you buy experiences (concert tickets, etc) the news even said something about sleeping on a friends couch.. does anyone else find this offensive??— Erica Ward (Tudor) (@mER1CA_) November 16, 2018
The game is currently for sale in the US from supermarket chain Walmart priced at $19.82 – a figure which looks remarkably like the year in which the first millennials are often said to have been born.
Monopoly's manufacturer Hasbro has defended the new edition in a press statement, telling Fortune: "We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows Millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them.
"With many of us being Millennials ourselves, we understand the seemingly endless struggles and silly generalisations that young Millennials can face (and we can’t even!). Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your ‘side hustle’ selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!"
