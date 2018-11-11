We start the week with a waxing moon in Capricorn, imbuing us all with a can-do attitude. But make sure that you aren't being too harsh with others when offering criticism. The moon then shifts into Aquarius on Tuesday, which will make us eager to share our ideas with each other. You might not feel in the mood to focus on boring tasks while the moon is in this inventive, humanitarian sign. On Thursday night, the moon will transition into Pisces, inspiring us to release our emotions.