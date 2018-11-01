First, Styles asks Chalamet about how the concept of masculinity has changed for him over the years, and Chalamet admitted he was waiting to ask the singer the same question. "I was going to ask you a version of that question but I worried it would be giving myself too much credit to think I could make a change like that," he says. "But, if you are giving me that license then I would say absolutely. It’s one of the reasons I’m so happy to get on the phone with you because growing up we did have some people to look up to, but it wasn’t as obvious...I would be so thrilled to know that the roles I’m playing are instigating change in some way."