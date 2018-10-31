Did you feel like it was important to photograph cellulite and stretch marks in a way that’s celebratory — as opposed to the way the paparazzi portray those same features?

"Yeah, and when you do get shot by a paparazzi and you do have cellulite, which you know has definitely happened to me before, it'll be on the cover of magazines like, 'Worst Body Of The Week' and, 'Look how awful she looks.' It's always so hard on your soul when you see things like that and I see that happen to so many other women and I never thought that was fair. And so to show it in an artistic way just felt beautiful and right and I really wanted to show people that you can be beautiful no matter if you have stretch marks or cellulite."