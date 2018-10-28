From Sunday night to Tuesday night, the moon is in Cancer — feel free to pull back from the fray if you need time to heal, but remember there's a difference between feeling sorry for yourself and actively healing. The moon will then move into Leo, just in time to increase your sense of theatricality for Halloween. By the weekend, the moon shifts to practical Virgo, so that you can tackle your to-do list all day Saturday. This is a great day to start something new.