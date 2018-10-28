The bad news: Venus retrograde is still in full throttle this week. The good news: We can get a mini break from it if we lean into the collaborative, easy energy of Mercury and Jupiter, which are currently palling around in Scorpio together.
Meanwhile, Venus and Uranus are still opposing each other. With Uranus messing with Venus' influence on our fashion sense, Halloween might be an unusual night, costume-wise. If kooky isn't your thing, don't stress: We'll all be feeling more balanced and fair-minded toward the end of the week, when Venus moves into Libra.
From Sunday night to Tuesday night, the moon is in Cancer — feel free to pull back from the fray if you need time to heal, but remember there's a difference between feeling sorry for yourself and actively healing. The moon will then move into Leo, just in time to increase your sense of theatricality for Halloween. By the weekend, the moon shifts to practical Virgo, so that you can tackle your to-do list all day Saturday. This is a great day to start something new.
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.